Jamie Foxx begs Americans to vote this year

Actor Jamie

Foxx is urging his fellow Americans to vote in this year’s presidential election

between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Jamie made his plea in a video message for RepresentUs’ United to Save the Vote initiative.

“I cannot stress enough that this year we’ve gone through so much, we’ve gone through so many trials and tribulations, but this is how you allow your voice to be heard,” he said, sitting on a staircase. “People have marched, people have died back in the day so we can have the opportunity to vote.”

“Here’s the thing, I don’t care who you vote for. Make sure you vote,” he said with a wink.

The actor also explained that people also have the option of voting via the mail-in absentee ballots if they are fearful of venturing out due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Listen, this is the most important time. This right now, this election is the most important election,” he said. “You can do all this at your crib. It says ‘official early absentee ballot’ but you’re not absent — you are present at your house.”

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.