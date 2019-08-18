Jamie Foxx is ‘helping out’ young singer

Jamie Foxx is “helping out” Sela Vave with her singing career.

The 51-year-old record producer set tongues wagging this week when he was spotted holding hands with the young aspiring singer-turned-model outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles, California – sparking speculation he’s split from Katie Holmes – but a source close to him is adamant they’re just friends.

An insider told PEOPLE.com: “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer.”

Jamie and Katie have been dating since 2013, but didn’t confirm their relationship status until they turned up at this year’s Met Gala together.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne – whom he has with Connie Kline – recently said: “They are so great, and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful.”

A source previously claimed Jamie and Katie were getting “more comfortable” in their relationship and were keeping their romance under wraps because they have both been in public relationships before and they understand how difficult it is. A source said: “Katie was really letting loose and dancing – they were even kissing each other! … They’re starting to be more comfortable about their relationship. They’d both been in public relationships before. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that