Jamie Foxx mourns sister’s passing

Jamie Foxx is mourning the

passing of his sister, DeOndra Dixon.

Foxx shared the sad news about Dixon, 36, who was born with Down Syndrome, on his Instagram account Monday.

While remembering her, he said she had a smile as “wide as the Rio Grande”. The the Oscar and Grammy winner added that his heart is “shattered into a million pieces”

“My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive…anyone who knew my sis…knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend Chris Brown a run for his money,” he said.

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart…but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me…I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers.”

Dixon was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and was featured in Foxx’s Blame It music video.