Jamie Foxx wants Eddie Murphy on his stand-up tour

Jamie Foxx wants Eddie Murphy on his stand-up tourThursday, January 09, 2020
|
Jamie Foxx would love to bring Eddie Murphy on his stand-up tour.
The 52-year-old comedian and the 58-year-old acting legend were rumoured to be embarking on their own joint comedy tour, and although he revealed it’s not true, he said he’d still be up for hitting the road with the Doctor Dolittle star.
Appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Thursday, the host quizzed the Just Mercy actor on the gossip.
She said: “This makes me happy if this is true.”
However, he said: “The last part’s not true. But I would love to go on tour with Eddie because it’s our time – you haven’t heard from him in a minute, and you haven’t heard from me, and I got it. I’ve got some super jokes.”
New projects
However, the Django Unchained star did tease his own run.
He added: “I’m going to take you on a little bit of an adventure.”
Eddie has a number of projects coming up, including Coming 2 America 2 and Beverly Hills Cop 4, which will now release on Netflix.
Whilst promoting his 2019 Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, the Hollywood veteran quipped about being in a “semi-retired state”.
He said: “I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing.”
Jamie’s last stand-up TV special was 2003’s ‘Jamie Foxx Unleashed: Lost, Stolen and Leaked!’
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy