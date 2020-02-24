Jamie Foxx wants to ‘celebrate his own blackness’Monday, February 24, 2020
|
Jamie Foxx wants to “stop thinking” about the Oscar and “celebrate his own blackness” as he picked up a special award given by the American Black Film Festival.
The 52-year-old actor was handed the recognition award for Excellence in the Arts from his friend and Django Unchained co-star at the event on Sunday night.
Collecting his award, he said: “They will always need black people because they will tell you what the f**k it really is. When I see all this talent, man, you can’t slip on your talent, which is why it means so much to get this award. People always talk about the Oscar. We got to stop thinking about the Oscar and celebrate our own thing, celebrate our own blackness. Quit thinking about the Oscar and that’s coming from a man – well I have an Oscar. I was nominated twice in the same year, but still quit thinking about it so much!”
Jamie then put on the voices of a number of his famous characters – including those from Any Given Sunday and Ali – as he revealed he “always wanted” to act and make music.
