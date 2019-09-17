Janet Jackson hailed as a wonderful mother

Janet Jackson is a “wonderful mother”, according to her sister, La Toya Jackson.

The Together Again singer welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana into the world two years ago with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, and her sister La Toya has now praised her skills as a single parent.

The 63-year-old singer said: “That child has changed Jan, and she adores him. She loves him, and he loves his mommy. She’s a wonderful mother.”

But La Toya doesn’t think there will be another child on the cards for 53-year-old Janet.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: “I don’t think she will [have another child]. Although she’s never told me that, I don’t think so. Absolutely not.”