Jason Derulo and girlfriend are expecting first child

Jason Derulo is going to be a dad! He and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, are expecting their first child.

Derulo revealed the exciting news in a very sentimental video on Instagram. The couple walks together on the beach in the Bahamas while Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U plays in the background.

In the clip, the 31-year-old musician caresses and kisses Frumes’ burgeoning bump. It ends with the words “coming soon” written in the sand.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” Derulo captioned the video.

Frumes also shared a photo of the couple together on Twitter and Instagram, referring to herself and Derulo as “Mom & Dad.”The couple have been dating for just over a year, Derulo told Page Six last year, after meeting at the gym right before lockdown.

“We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history,” he shared.