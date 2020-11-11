Jason Momoa says he was ‘starving’ after Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa says he was ‘starving’ after Game of ThronesWednesday, November 11, 2020
BUZZ fam, even those who appear to be well off among us are not exempted from being afflicted with a period of ‘brokeness’. This is what actor, Jason Momoa revealed during an interview with
After his character Khal Drogo was killed off in season one of the hit series, Games of Thrones in 2011, he said he spent a few trying years struggling to pay his bills.
“We were starving after Game of Thrones,” he says. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”
Luckily things got better in 2016 when he was cast in Justice League, and then two years later, he was headlining the mega-hit, Aquaman.
And now he’s fully booked until about 2024, racking up coveted projects like See, the Apple TV+ series now filming its second season, and Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario).
