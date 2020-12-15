Jay-Z’s new company will publish books by Meek Mill, Fat Joe

Jay-Z’s new company will publish books by Meek Mill, Fat JoeTuesday, December 15, 2020
Jay-Z’s entertainment
company, Roc Nation, has created a publishing arm with Random House.
The new company, Roc Lit 101., will provide “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature,” the companies said in a joint release yesterday.
Already, a slate of books is set for release next summer including Till the End, by retired pitching star CC Sabathia; and music journalist Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright, a story of black women in music that combines memoir, criticism and biography.
Additionally, a book by rapper Meek Mill, which focuses on “criminal justice and survival,” will be published as well as memoirs by rappers Yo Gotti and Fat Joe and fantasy fiction from rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
