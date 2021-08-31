J’can lottery winner says he’s done with 9 to 5 jobs, eyes own business

After losing his job during the pandemic, Jamaica’s latest Super Lotto winner said hitting the jackpot couldn’t have come at a better time.

A. Alexander hit the jackpot on Tuesday (August 3) with the lucky numbers 08, 14, 24, 32, 34 and Super Ball 04, after two years of playing the game.

According to Alexander, while the nation’s gaze was fixed on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Team Jamaica, Alexander, he was focused on keeping his household afloat.

Like many Jamaicans and persons across the globe, COVID-19 had hit his household hard and cash was tight.

However his big win has changed his fortunes moving him from looking for a job, to creating a job of his own.

Besides taking care of home and paying off his mortgage the winner says he is no longer looking for a 9 to 5.

“I am going to put it in the bank and use it as collateral to start my own business,” he said of his winnings.

“This is going to change everything for me. I am going to put it in the bank and log on every day to see it,” he added.

What’s the formula for winning?

According to Alexander, in addition to playing the game regularly, he developed his own winning formula.

Alexander said he started with a set of numbers based on a previous draw, adding in multiples of two and essentially, coming up with his own pattern.

“It was just my time to win,” added Alexander who hinted that luck did play a role.

