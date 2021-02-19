Jeanette Lee, ‘Black Widow’ pool legend, diagnosed with terminal cancer

Jeanette Lee, the famous billiards player who earned the nickname “The Black Widow,” has only a few months to a year to live.

The 49-year-old announced on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.

“I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight,” Lee, 49, said in a news release. “Jim Valvano so eloquently told us to ‘Never give up.’ I owe it to my three young daughters to do exactly that.”

Lee suffered from scoliosis since childhood. And Wednesday’s news release suggested that the condition played a role in masking the fact that cancer was beginning to spread through her body.

“She’s in a lot of pain all the time, anyway, so she didn’t notice any difference,” Lee’s longtime agent, Tom George, told the Washington Post.

Lee made a quick ascent after beginning her career in 1989. She turned professional in 1991 and was named the Women’s Professional Billiard Association’s player of the year in 1994. Lee attained the world No. 1 ranking in her sport, won over 30 national and international titles, and maintained her success well into the 2000s.