Jeannie Mai hospitalised

Jeannie Mai hospitalisedMonday, November 02, 2020
|
Jeannie Mai has been hospitalized with a throat condition that affects the lungs. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant told Good Morning America that it requires surgery and she will be leaving the show as a result.
“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she said. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”
Mai was paired with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong during this season of the show.
“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she said
Meanwhile, a statement on Dancing with the Stars’ official Instagram page expressed its regret at Mai’s condition and wished her a speedy recovery.
“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy