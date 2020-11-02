Jeannie Mai hospitalised

Jeannie Mai has been hospitalized with a throat condition that affects the lungs. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant told Good Morning America that it requires surgery and she will be leaving the show as a result.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she said. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

Mai was paired with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong during this season of the show.

“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she said

Meanwhile, a statement on Dancing with the Stars’ official Instagram page expressed its regret at Mai’s condition and wished her a speedy recovery.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”