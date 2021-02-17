Jeff Bezos back on top as world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos, the chief executive officer of Amazon, reclaimed his title as the world’s richest person on Tuesday after passing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to real-time data from Forbes.

Musk saw his net worth slide by US$3.9 billion on Tuesday as Tesla shares closed at $796.22, down more than 2.4%. The 49-year-old entrepreneur surpassed Bezos in January to become the richest person in the world, on the back of Tesla’s surging share price and his generous pay package. Musk gave back the title of world’s richest person to Bezos just as quickly as he rose in the rankings. Until last month, Bezos had been the richest man since 2017.