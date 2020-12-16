Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife gave billions to charity over four months

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife gave billions to charity over four monthsWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, gave nearly US$4.2 billion to charity over the lpast four months.
Scott revealed in a blog post that she gave money to 384 organisations across the United States. These included food banks, social services programmes, civil rights groups, colleges and universities.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott said in her blog post. While admitting that the pandemic has “substantially increased” the wealth of billionaires like herself.
“It would be easy for all the people who drew the long demographic straws in this crisis to hole up at home feeling a mix of gratitude and guilt, and wait for it to be over — but that’s not what’s happening,” she added.
Scott said her team of advisors selected the recipients of her gifts from an initial pool of nearly 6,500 organisations based on their ability to use the money effectively. The advisors conducted extensive research into the charities that involved hundreds of emails and phone interviews and “thousands of pages of data analysis,” she said.
Each donation will be paid upfront and left unrestricted so the organisations have plenty of flexibility in how to use the funds, Scott said.
“The responses from people who took the calls [from Scott’s team] often included personal stories and tears,” she said. “Their stories and tears invariably made me and my teammates cry.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy