Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife marries science teacher

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher.

Her husband, Dan Jewett, has been a teacher for decades and also taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School that Scott’s children attended.

Jewett revealed their marriage in a letter to the website of the non-profit organisation Giving Pledge on Saturday.

Jewett said he never thought he would be able to give way significant wealth in his lifetime.

“And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know – and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote.

He expressed gratitude “for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared.”

And used the opportunity to heap praises on the selflessness of his wife.

“I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change. We are united in that understanding and in our excitement for all we have to learn from so many people working in service of others.”