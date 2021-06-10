Jeffrey Toobin back on CNN months after masturbating on work Zoom call

“Deeply moronic and indefensible.” That’s how CNN’s chief legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin is describing his actions on a work Zoom call in October last year. Toobin was on a call with colleagues from the New Yorker to discuss the upcoming US elections when he was caught on camera masturbating.

He was fired from the Magazine, and subsequently suspended from his post at CNN.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said at the time. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.””I believed I was not visible on Zoom,” he added. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

But on Thursday (June 10) when he made his return on air, he addressed it once again, saying there was no excuse for what he did.

“I have tried, and I am trying now, to say how sorry I am, sincerely, in all seriousness,” he told NN anchor Alisyn Camerota.

He added; “I am sorry to my wife and to my family but I am also sorry to the people on the Zoom call, I’m sorry to my former colleagues at the New Yorker, I’m sorry to my current, fortunately, still colleagues at CNN and I’m sorry to the people who read my work and who watched me on CNN and who thought I was a better person than this.”

He admitted that the past few months have been hard, but he’s been coping by going to therapy, doing public service, working at a food bank and writing a new book.

“I’m trying to become the kind of person people can trust again,” Toobin said. “I am a flawed human being that makes mistakes … It was wrong, it was stupid and I’m trying to be a better person.”