Jennifer Aniston does not want to date people in the industry anymore

Jennifer Aniston does not want to date people in the industry anymoreTuesday, September 14, 2021
Actress Jennifer Aniston was once married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but she hopes that the next time she finds love, it’s not with someone from the industry.
Aniston shared her preference in an interview with People TV .
“Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened,” Aniston said. “That’s what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself,” she said in response to whether she thinks relationships between non-celebs and celebs could work.
But finding someone like that may prove a little difficult for Aniston right now, especially since she’s averse to using dating apps.
“I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating,” she said. “Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”
She was promoting the new season of her show “The Morning Show” when she divulged this info.
