Jennifer Aniston misses her time on ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston “misses” working on ‘Friends’.

The 50-year-old actress credits her breakthrough role as Rachel Green on the sitcom for giving her confidence, and she’s feeling “super nostalgic” about the time she spent on the show – which ran from 1994 to 2004 – with her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc because the work was “pure joy”.

She said: “I started to find my confidence when I was on ‘Friends’, for sure. In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ “

Jennifer – who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux – thinks the 1990s were “simpler times”, and she believes everyone felt “safer” back then.

She told InStyle magazine: “When I think back on the ’90s, it makes me nostalgic — period. They were simpler times.

“This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world. We weren’t exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much s**t going on, we didn’t necessarily have it in our faces 24/7.