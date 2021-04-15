Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially over

Don’t hold your breath, JLo and A-rod are not working it out, the two are officially over.

The couple sparked break-up rumours in March but later claimed that they were working on their relationship. Well, things didn’t work out, and they told NBC’s Today Show, that they are “better as friends”.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects, ” they said in a joint statement.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since 2017. In 2019, Rodriguez popped the question in Bahamas, and Lopez said yes!

However, after Rodriguez got cozy with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, the rumour mill started grinding, and here we are.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement continued.