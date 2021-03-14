Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together and “working through some things”Sunday, March 14, 2021
Jennifer Lopez
and Alex Rodriguez are still together.
That’s right, despite reports that the couple has split, the two have said those are inaccurate and that they are working on their relationship.
On Friday, numerous media houses said the singer-actress and the former baseball star had ended their two-year engagement.
A joint statement from J-Rod said, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”
The two started dating in 2017.
