Jennifer Lopez says she was depressed during pandemic

Most people have felt the lockdown blues including some of your favourite celebrities.

Related story: Michelle Obama says she suffered from ‘low grade’ depression

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that she went through a period of depression while dealing with the effects of the pandemic. She made the revelation to Spanish station in DC, El Zol 107.9.

“You know, it’s not easy. And during this pandemic I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen,” she said.

“I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad, my kids too, everybody in the house.”

She said she tried to deal with it by keeping herself active.

“It’s more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something,”: she said. “Do a little workout at home, do something that’s going to make you feel good. Cook something you like, lift yourself up, keep going.”