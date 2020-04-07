Jennifer Lopez’ wedding postponed because of COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez’ wedding postponed because of COVID-19Tuesday, April 07, 2020
|
Jennifer Lopez’s wedding has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hustlers actress was set to wed Alex Rodriguez in the coming months but admitted she now has no idea when they will tie the knot because of social distancing measures currently in place.
Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres via video link, she said: “Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.”
The 50-year-old star has enjoyed spending more time at home with Alex and her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme—who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony—but admitted her feeling of contentment may not last.
