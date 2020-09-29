Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter publishes first book

At only 12

years old, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter, Emme, has already published

a book.

The book, Lord Help Me, was released on Tuesday, September 29.

According to Jennifer Lopez, Emme and her nanny came up with the idea for the book because she thought kids need to be taught how to pray.

“They just kind of had this conversation, and she was like, ‘Maybe we can write a book where we can save the sloths, and we can use the money to save the sloths. I’m so proud of her to author her first book at 12 years old. She’s way, way ahead of me,” Jennifer Lopez said while being interviews on Good Morning America.

Prayer seems to be an important thing for the youngster who has said that she often prays for her mother.

“I do pray for my mother. I usually pray before she does her shows and stuff, ’cause she can get hurt in many ways,” Emme said on TODAY.

In addition to being an author, Emme is also a budding singer, as she performed with her mother during the Super Bowl halftime performance in February.