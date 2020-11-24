‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings is first fill-in host

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings is first fill-in hostTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings will be the first fill-in host when the show resumes production on Monday.
Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings will be the first fill-in host for Alex Trebek when the show resumes production on Monday. (Photo: Jeopardy)
Jennings, who won 74 straight games and also claimed the Jeopardy ‘Greatest of All Time’ title last year, will host the episodes that air in January.
The use of a series of interim hosts follows the death of Alex Trebek – the only host the show has ever had – after a battle with cancer.
Producers of the show said a permanent host will be announced later.
“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.
