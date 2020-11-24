‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings is first fill-in host

Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings will be the first fill-in host when the show resumes production on Monday.

Jennings, who won 74 straight games and also claimed the Jeopardy ‘Greatest of All Time’ title last year, will host the episodes that air in January.

The use of a series of interim hosts follows the death of Alex Trebek – the only host the show has ever had – after a battle with cancer.

Producers of the show said a permanent host will be announced later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.