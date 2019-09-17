Jeopardy host Alex Trebek undergoing more chemo

Alex Trebek is undergoing more chemotherapy.

The 79-year-old TV star was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March, and after announcing in May he was nearing remission, he returned to work on Jeopardy! a few weeks ago.

Sadly, although Alex was doing “so well”, recent tests have discovered his “numbers [are] sky high” so he needs to resume the treatment.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he said: “I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So, we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

The disease has taken its toll on the presenter’s body as he’s been suffering from “excruciating pain” and “fatigue” and also admitted he fell into depression when he was first diagnosed.