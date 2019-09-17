Jeopardy host Alex Trebek undergoing more chemo

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek undergoing more chemoTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
Alex Trebek is undergoing more chemotherapy.
The 79-year-old TV star was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March, and after announcing in May he was nearing remission, he returned to work on Jeopardy! a few weeks ago.
Sadly, although Alex was doing “so well”, recent tests have discovered his “numbers [are] sky high” so he needs to resume the treatment.
Speaking on Good Morning America, he said: “I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So, we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’
“I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”
The disease has taken its toll on the presenter’s body as he’s been suffering from “excruciating pain” and “fatigue” and also admitted he fell into depression when he was first diagnosed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy