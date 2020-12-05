Jeremih released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

Jeremih released from hospital after COVID-19 battleSaturday, December 05, 2020
|
American R&B singer Jeremih has been released from hospital after battling COVID-19 for a few weeks.
Last month, it was reported that the entertainer was in the intensive care unit of a US medical facility after being diagnosed with coronavirus on November 5.
Luckily, he was discharged from the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Friday and was able to walk out of the facility with his mother.
Following his release, Jeremih issued a statement in which he thanked the people who offered support while he was hospitalised.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said.
“A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 cents [sic], and Diddy for their love and support. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me.”
