Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green split

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have reportedly split, after two years together, and 14 months after the birth of their son Jayden.

The 35-year-old model and the Topshop heiress are believed to have called time on their two-year romance.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “They split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking.”

The publication reports Chloe, 28, is now trying to sell their shared London home. News of the split comes just over a year after Jeremy finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Melissa, with whom he has 10-year-old son Jeremy Jr.

Former gang member Jeremy found fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral and he was dubbed the “world’s hottest felon”. He served two years in prison for possession of a semi-automatic pistol and landed a modelling contract after he was released.