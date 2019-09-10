Jessica Biel wants to be Justin Timberlake’s ‘boss’Tuesday, September 10, 2019
|
Jessica Biel wants to be Justin Timberlake’s “boss”.
The 37-year-old actress is keen to collaborate with her husband on a future project but would be most interested in serving as a producer on something he would star in.
Asked if she’d ever work with Justin, Jessica said: “I would love to produce him in something — I would love to be his boss.”
Jessica can next be seen in Facebook Watch thriller Limetown as Lia Haddock, a woman who investigates the secret behind the disappearance of an entire town, and the brunette beauty admitted she doesn’t know why she takes on such tough roles.
She said: “I don’t know why I continue to make myself suffer like this, but I love it — I love it! I love these characters filled with pathos and trauma and family history and dysfunction.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy