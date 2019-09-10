Jessica Biel wants to be Justin Timberlake’s “boss”.

The 37-year-old actress is keen to collaborate with her husband on a future project but would be most interested in serving as a producer on something he would star in.

Asked if she’d ever work with Justin, Jessica said: “I would love to produce him in something — I would love to be his boss.”

Jessica can next be seen in Facebook Watch thriller Limetown as Lia Haddock, a woman who investigates the secret behind the disappearance of an entire town, and the brunette beauty admitted she doesn’t know why she takes on such tough roles.

She said: “I don’t know why I continue to make myself suffer like this, but I love it — I love it! I love these characters filled with pathos and trauma and family history and dysfunction.”