Jessica Simpson opens up about being dyslexic

While celebrating the success of her recent memoir, Open Book, American celebrity Jessica Simpson opened up about being dyslexic.

On Tuesday, she shared an image that highlights that her memoir was one of the ‘best audiobooks of the year’ on Apple Books.

This is a major accomplishment for the singer who said that she has always struggled to read out loud.

“OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart,” she captioned the post.

“Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.”

Jessica highlights several things about her life in the book that was released in February. She wrote about past relationships, as well as the fact that she was sexually abused as a child.