Jessica Simpson opens up about being dyslexic

Jessica Simpson opens up about being dyslexicWednesday, December 02, 2020
|
While celebrating the success of her recent memoir, Open Book, American celebrity Jessica Simpson opened up about being dyslexic.
On Tuesday, she shared an image that highlights that her memoir was one of the ‘best audiobooks of the year’ on Apple Books.
This is a major accomplishment for the singer who said that she has always struggled to read out loud.
“OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart,” she captioned the post.
“Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.”
Jessica highlights several things about her life in the book that was released in February. She wrote about past relationships, as well as the fact that she was sexually abused as a child.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy