Jessica Simpson regrets not signing pre-nup with Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson regrets not signing a pre-nuptial agreement when she married Nick Lachey.

The Dukes of Hazzard star was “offended” when the former 98 degrees star – who she was married to from 2002 until 2006 – wanted her to sign a document stipulating how their assets would be divided if they split because she was convinced they would be together forever.

She admitted: “I wish I would have signed a pre-nup. That’s the funny thing: Nick wanted me to sign a pre-nup, and I was so offended.

“I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never gonna end.′ And we didn’t sign a pre-nup.”

Jessica also revealed she and Nick are no longer in touch.

Asked on The Dr. Oz Show what her relationship with her ex-husband is like now, she said: “There is not one.”