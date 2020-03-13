Jessica Simpson sang US anthem so her daughter would stop crying

Jessica Simpson sang the US national anthem to stop her daughter crying.

The 39-year-old star revealed she resorted to singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ to her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell after traditional lullabies failed to ease her child’s worries.

Jessica – who also has Ace, six, and Birdie, 11 months, with her husband Eric Johnson – shared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: “When I was singing lullabies to her, I was like, ‘This is not gonna make her stop crying.’ Cause it’s like, ‘When the bow breaks, the cradle will fall, and down will come baby, cradle and all?'”

The show’s host immediately agreed, saying: “Everyone dies, yeah!”

Then, Jessica replied: “I just sang about America. I sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

“I was like, ‘OK, she’s crying so loud, and I have some pipes and a set of lungs, so I can be louder than her.’ So I would just belt out The Star-Spangled Banner.”