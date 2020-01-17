Jessie J seems ‘happy’ after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie J seems “very happy” after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The couple called time on their relationship just four weeks ago, but after Jessie was spotted furniture shopping with Channing over the weekend in Los Angeles, California, speculation has begun on the pair’s current status.

Sources say Jessie has even been hanging out with Channing’s six-year-old daughter Everly – whom he has with ex-wife Jenna Dewan – again.

An insider said: “Jessie has even hung with Channing’s daughter again. They seem very happy together.”

No confirmation

Despite being spotted together, it has not yet been confirmed if the pair are back together, but sources believe they are at least “great friends”.

The source added to People magazine: “They are obviously great friends, but it’s not clear if they are back together.”

Jessie and the Magic Mike star, 39, began dating in October 2018, but called time on their romance in December, with reports suggesting their hectic careers were the reason for their split.

An insider explained at the time: “He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

But they were spotted together just a few days ago, sparking rumours they may have decided to give their relationship another shot.