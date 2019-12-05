Jigga looking super young at 50

Jigga looking super young at 50Thursday, December 05, 2019
|
Rap legend Jay-Z celebrated a major milestone when he reached the ripe age of 50 years old on Wednesday, December 4.
However, the Hard Knock Life rapper does not look a day over 35, and may have set the standard for what 50 should like going forward.
Being worth quite bit, weâ€™re sure Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, celebrated his birthday in fine style with his wife, Beyonce, by his side.
Jay-Z also did something extra special for his fans, as he made his extensive catalogue become available on Spotify. Spotify is a rival streaming service to Tidal, which he owns.
