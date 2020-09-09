Jobs aplenty: Amazon to hire 33,000 people

In a time

when many companies are letting staff go as a result of COVID-19, Amazon plans

to hire 33,000 people.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday. It said that the company currently has 33,000 corporate and tech roles that it wants to fill in the near future. And get this – the average salary is US$150,000. Additionally, all the new employees will get at least minimum wage of US$15 per hour. There will also be up to 20 weeks of paternal leave.

To get these employees, Amazon plans to host a Career Day on September 16, and it will be open to everyone seeking a job.

“With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of Covid-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background — or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company,” Amazon said in its press release.

At the career day, there will be 1,000 Amazon recruiters offering thousands of career coaching sessions.

This newest development to hire 33,000 people comes a month after Amazon hired 3,500 workers from across to United States.