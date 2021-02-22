Jobs where people think they are always right

Jobs where people think they are always rightMonday, February 22, 2021
|
They say people of certain temperament and personality traits flock to specific careers which they are suited for, such as empathy to be a nurse or social worker. When it comes to opinionated individuals who feel they have a limitless reservoir of knowledge and that their views are akin to facts, you realise they also tend to occupy certain fields.
Below is a list of occupations replete with workers who tend to think they are right, and cannot be dissuaded of this view. See if you agree:
1. Teacher: They get so used to barking orders at children that sometimes they do the same thing in other situations.
2. Doctor: So many of them do have a ‘God complex’.
3. Lawyer: Trained in the art of debating, they will argue both sides and try to get you to agree to the one they prefer.
4. Judge: Used to laying down the law, they can carry it over into everyday situations.
5. Police officer: People rarely see the point of arguing with them.
6. Entrepreneur: Verse in making million-dollar decisions in a second or two, they have no time to quibble over the small stuff.
7. Politicians: People who have speeches prepared usually do not intend to listen to anyone as generally people come to listen to them.
8. Journalists: They present the facts as it is and leave you to make up your own mind.
9. Mechanics: They tell you what the problem is and you then take it or leave it.
10. Businessmen: Surrounded by ‘yes men’, they do not take kindly to dissenting voices or views.
