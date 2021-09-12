Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques shows support for COVID-19 vaccinations with saucy message

Social media personality Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques has used a unique way to spread the message of getting vaccinated.

Henriques recently uploaded a photo to her Instagram account of herself wearing a shirt which read, “Vaxxed, Waxxed and Ready to Climax”.

The message laced with sexual innuendos caught the attention of her followers .

Along with this saucy message, which drew scores of comments, she had tagged Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, in the captions urging the parliamentarian to repost.

However while the minister didn’t do the repost, he did the next best thing when he thanked her for her support in a comment below the post.

Tufton wrote, “thanks for getting vaccinated Jodi Jinx & for encouraging others to as well”.

This did not go unnoticed by Henriques, who is wife to Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul, and who seemed quite surprised and pleased that the minister had responded.

“I frighten when I see him over here” she remarked also in the comments.

Her t-shirt, for its part not only got persons to look , but many flooded the comment section asking about how they could purchase the top