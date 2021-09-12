Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques shows support for COVID-19 vaccinations with saucy message

Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques shows support for COVID-19 vaccinations with saucy messageSunday, September 12, 2021
|
Social media personality Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques has used a unique way to spread the message of getting vaccinated.
Henriques recently uploaded a photo to her Instagram account of herself wearing a shirt which read, “Vaxxed, Waxxed and Ready to Climax”.
The message laced with sexual innuendos caught the attention of her followers .
Along with this saucy message, which drew scores of comments, she had tagged Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, in the captions urging the parliamentarian to repost.
However while the minister didn’t do the repost, he did the next best thing when he thanked her for her support in a comment below the post.
Tufton wrote, “thanks for getting vaccinated Jodi Jinx & for encouraging others to as well”.
This did not go unnoticed by Henriques, who is wife to Jamaican dancehall superstar Sean Paul, and who seemed quite surprised and pleased that the minister had responded.
“I frighten when I see him over here” she remarked also in the comments.
Her t-shirt, for its part not only got persons to look , but many flooded the comment section asking about how they could purchase the top
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy