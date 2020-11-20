Joe Biden turns 78 today, will be oldest US President

President-elect of the United States, Joe

Biden, celebrates his 78th birthday today just two months before he

is sworn in as the 46th president.

Biden will be the oldest president of the nation when he takes the oath of office on January 20, 2021.

The previous oldest? His predecessor, Donald Trump, who was 70 at the time of his inauguration in 2017.

Biden is also older than all but one of the five living presidents, the exception being Jimmy Carter, 96, who has lived longer than any other US president.

For contrast, prior to Biden and Trump, the three previous presidents have been at least two decades younger: Barack Obama was 47 when he took office; George W. Bush was 54 and Bill Clinton 46.

Biden will be charged with the enormous task of unifying a politically divided nation, righting its economy and addressing issues of racial injustice which have dominated conversations over the past few years,

And if that werenâ€™t enough, his transition to the role will be anything but smooth with a sitting president who has not conceded defeat and even insists that he won the election.