JohMar thinks he is Jamaica’s next big international star

Wavestorm Entertainment recording

artiste JohMar is confident he has what it takes to be Jamaica’s next big

international music star.

The St Ann-born entertainer says he is bringing a fresh new sound to the music scene that will endear him to music lovers worldwide.

“Jamaican music has been the foundation for some of the biggest pop hits in recent times, and the world is looking to see who is going to be the next major music star coming out of Jamaica. I am confident that I will be the one because I’m coming with a fresh new sound that’s going to captivate music fans all over the globe,” said JohMar.

The singjay, who is also a music producer, recently released a new single, titled Post Your Pic.

The song, which was produced by him and Big Yard CEO Robert Livingston, was released on August 30 on the Wavestorm Entertainment label.

“This song has the potential to be a big hit. My team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind it, and so far, the feedback has been very positive,” he said, adding that the music video for Post Your Pic will be filmed by October.