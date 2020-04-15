John Boyega wants lasting love

John Boyega wants lasting loveWednesday, April 15, 2020
|
John Boyega wants to find love in the same way his parents have, as he gushed over their 25-year marriage.
The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star is keen to find a “companion” he can spend the rest of his life with, as he’s been inspired by his own parents.
He said: “My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system I will follow. It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it.”
And whilst the 28-year-old actor isn’t picky when it comes to his future partner, he knows they will have to follow his Christian faith.
He added: “I do know, however, that she’s got to be Christian.
“I come from a family that has strong faith, and you realize that life is transient, and nothing is more important than inner peace. I pray and meditate a lot. Money and fame do not have enough power over me to change my personality.”
