John Boyega wants lasting love

John Boyega wants to find love in the same way his parents have, as he gushed over their 25-year marriage.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star is keen to find a “companion” he can spend the rest of his life with, as he’s been inspired by his own parents.

He said: “My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system I will follow. It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it.”

And whilst the 28-year-old actor isn’t picky when it comes to his future partner, he knows they will have to follow his Christian faith.

He added: “I do know, however, that she’s got to be Christian.

“I come from a family that has strong faith, and you realize that life is transient, and nothing is more important than inner peace. I pray and meditate a lot. Money and fame do not have enough power over me to change my personality.”