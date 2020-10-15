John Legend dedicates song to wife Chrissy at Billboard Music Awards

John Legend dedicates song to wife Chrissy at Billboard Music AwardsThursday, October 15, 2020
|
American
singer John Legend dedicated his performance at the Billboard Music Awards on
Wednesday to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who lost a baby two weeks ago.
Before starting the song Never Break, John said: “This is for Chrissy.”
Playing the piano and holding back his tears, he sang: “We will never break, built on a foundation, strong enough to stay, we will never break.”
Before the emotional performance, host Kelly Clarkson said: “All my love to you (John) and Chrissy.”
“Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night,” Clarkson added.
On September 30, Chrissy told her followers on social media that she suffered a pregnancy loss.
“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” she tweeted.
The baby, who she had named Jack, would have been her third child with singer John Legend. Their two children are Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.
