John Legend: It’s difficult to relate to my children’s upbringing

John Legend: It’s difficult to relate to my children’s upbringingTuesday, March 31, 2020
|
John Legend finds it difficult to relate to his children’s upbringing.
The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker notes his kids – Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months, who he has with his wife Chrissy Teigen – are growing up in a “very rarefied space” and he desperately tries to ensure they remain humble.
He said: “They’re growing up in a very rarefied space, one that I don’t have an experience dealing with as a child. I always try to figure out a way to make sure they’re not a**holes.”
John has experienced touring both on his own as a bachelor as well as with his family and is excited for the kids to join him on tour as he likes seeing the “world through their eyes”.
He added: “I’ve toured through the different phases of my life, [from] being a bachelor in my mid-twenties, to being a forty-year-old husband with two young kids. I love bringing the family along and I’m excited to have them with me on the tour bus. It’s fun to see the world through their eyes.”
Meanwhile, John insists there is not much difference between himself when he is at home and when he is on stage as he instead sees his public persona as more of an “extension” of who he is.
Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine, he shared: “I don’t really think there’s that big of a difference between who I am most days and who I am at home. It doesn’t feel like I’m transforming into a new person. It still feels very much like an extension of who I am as a person.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy