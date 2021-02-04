John Legend mourns passing of 91-year-old grandmother

John Legend mourns passing of 91-year-old grandmotherThursday, February 04, 2021
|
Singer John Legend is mourning the passing of his grandmother Marjorie Maxine Stephens. The 91-year-old passed away on Wednesday, February 3.
The heartbroken singer shared a touching tribute to her on his Instagram account.
“We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond. She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine,” he wrote.
And even while grieving, the All of Me singer said he is very grateful that she got to live a full life.
“She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring. We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us,”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy