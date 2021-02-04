John Legend mourns passing of 91-year-old grandmother

Singer John Legend is mourning the passing of his grandmother Marjorie Maxine Stephens. The 91-year-old passed away on Wednesday, February 3.

The heartbroken singer shared a touching tribute to her on his Instagram account.

“We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond. She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine,” he wrote.

And even while grieving, the All of Me singer said he is very grateful that she got to live a full life.

“She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring. We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us,”