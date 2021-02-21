John Travolta selling US$5M oceanic mansion with 20 bedrooms

John Travolta selling US$5M oceanic mansion with 20 bedroomsSunday, February 21, 2021
|
The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale.
The 67-year-old star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever recently listed the home on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine, for US$5 million, according to the Portland Press Herald.
The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and turned it from a “very dark and sombre” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett, according to a 1999 feature in Architectural Digest. Built in 1903, the 10,830-square-foot home has 20 bedrooms and sits on a 48-acre estate along the ocean.
Preston, who had roles alongside Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins, died last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Their first son, Jett, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas.
