Jonah Hill is engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos.

The Superbad actor popped the question to the marketing professional after just over a year of dating, a representative for the comedy star has confirmed to PEOPLE.

The couple were spotted out on a walk in New York City on Monday, and Gianna was sporting a ring on her engagement finger.

The engagement comes at a busy time in Jonah’s career, having made his directional debut with the coming-of-age comedy-drama Mid90s, which heads to cinemas in the UK this April.

And the 35-year-old star shows no signs of slowing down, with his next role in Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell. He’s also started working as a professional photographer.