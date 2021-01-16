Jordyn Woods’s boyfriend tests positive for coronavirus

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for coronavirus. Towns who is currently dating Jordyn Woods shared the news on his Instagram on Friday.

“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID,” Towns wrote.

“I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions.”

He continued: “It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.”

Addressing his niece and nephew directly, the athlete promised he would “not end up in a box next to grandma” and will “beat this.”

“Praying for you baby. You got this. God’s got you,” commented Woods.

Towns lost seven family members to the virus, including his mom 59-year-old Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, who died in April to the virus.