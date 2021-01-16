Jordyn Woods’s boyfriend tests positive for coronavirus

Jordyn Woods’s boyfriend tests positive for coronavirusSaturday, January 16, 2021
|
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for coronavirus. Towns who is currently dating Jordyn Woods shared the news on his Instagram on Friday.
“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID,” Towns wrote.
“I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions.”
He continued: “It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.”
Addressing his niece and nephew directly, the athlete promised he would “not end up in a box next to grandma” and will “beat this.”
“Praying for you baby. You got this. God’s got you,” commented Woods.
Towns lost seven family members to the virus, including his mom 59-year-old Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, who died in April to the virus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy