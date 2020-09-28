Jordyn Woods confirms new relationship a year after cheating scandal

More than a

year after being in a big cheating scandal with basketball player Tristan

Thompson, Jordyn Woods has found herself a new boo.

On Sunday, Jordyn confirmed her relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns when she posted a picture of them wearing matching swimwear.

â€œI found you, then I found me,â€ the 23-year-old model said in her caption.

People began speculating that she was involved with the basketball player last month when she revealed that he bought her Birkin bags for her birthday.

View this post on Instagram I found you, then I found meŸ¤A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Sep 26, 2020 at 7:26pm PDT

Itâ€™s good that Jordyn now seems happy as things had been difficult for her when it was revealed that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, who is the father of Khloe Kardashianâ€™s daughter, True.

At the time, Jordyn was the best friend of Khloeâ€™s sister, Kylie Jenner, and had appeared on their reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Jordyn and Kylie are no longer friends, and the cheating allegations led to Khloe and Tristan breaking up. However, earlier this year, it was being rumoured that they had rekindled.