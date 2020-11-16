Jordyn Woods gives boyfriend thoughtful birthday gifts

Jordyn Woods celebrated her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns 25th birthday over the weekend by gifting him some very thoughtful gifts.

These included golf, a golf-themed cake, and some heartwarming tributes to his late mom, Jackie. The NBA star’s mom died in April after she contracted COVID-19.

Knowing that the two shared ana tight bond, and the effect her death had on her boyfriend, Jordyn Woods made sure to shower him with gifts that would remind him of his mom.

These included a beautiful custom ring featuring the name “Jackie” decked out in gold and diamonds.

She also got him a fancy Louis Vuitton handbag with his mom’s full name, “Jacqueline” underneath a halo and a pair of angel wings painted on the side.

The two have been dating for about a year now.