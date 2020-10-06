Jordyn Woods joins OnlyFans

Jordyn Woods joins the ever-growing list of celebrities who are turning to the subscription-based adult entertainment site, OnlyFans as another source of income during quarantine.

For a monthly fee of US$20, fans can access the 23-year-old’s page. But according to Woods, she’s not joining the site to take income from sex workers, who probably need it more than her.

“[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built,” she told Complex. “I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”

Woods says she knows that her decision to join the platform may be viewed as controversial, but she has made peace with it.

“I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there,” she said. “I bet it’s going to be shocking to people, but when they understand the bigger picture, I think it’ll all make sense.”

She also announced that she’s partnered up with photographer Steven Gomillion for her OnlyFans posts.

“We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies,” Woods told Complex.

“There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”