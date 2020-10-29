‘Jost Married!’ Scarlett Johansson marries actor Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is officially off the market!

The Black Widow star tied the knot with Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, a year after the two became engaged.

The nuptials were announced by Meals on Wheels America announced via an Instagram post today.

Jost is a cast member on Saturnday Night Live and con-anhcor’s the sketch show’s popular Weekend Update segment.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a five-year-old daughter.