‘Jost Married!’ Scarlett Johansson marries actor Colin Jost

‘Jost Married!’ Scarlett Johansson marries actor Colin JostThursday, October 29, 2020
|
Scarlett Johansson is officially off the market!
The Black Widow star tied the knot with Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, a year after the two became engaged.
The nuptials were announced by Meals on Wheels America announced via an Instagram post today.
Jost is a cast member on Saturnday Night Live and con-anhcor’s the sketch show’s popular Weekend Update segment.
Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a five-year-old daughter.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy