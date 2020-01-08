Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein bail after he was caught in court texting

Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein bail after he was caught in court textingWednesday, January 08, 2020
It looks like Harvey Weinstein is not in enough trouble for
Weinstein showed little regard for the proceedings of his trial Tuesday when he was caught texting in court.
BUZZ Fam, we don’t know if Weinstein was trying to be the new “mood” meme or not, but New York criminal court Judge James Burke was not amused.
Judge Burke threatened to revoke his bail and put him in jail! He asked Weinstein whether he wanted to “end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order”. He then instructed Weinstein not to answer.
Weinstein faces allegations that he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on former production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.
The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He said that any sexual activity was consensual. If he is convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence.
